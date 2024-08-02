Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.86

Shares of Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.86 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 49.50 ($0.64). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.64), with a volume of 51,638 shares.

Hansard Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 17.04 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The company has a market capitalization of £67.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.44.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

