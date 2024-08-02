HarbourVest Global Private Equity (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Shares Down 1.4%

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61. 135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HarbourVest Global Private Equity
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.