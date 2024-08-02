Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $153.95

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.95 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 167.40 ($2.15). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 164.50 ($2.12), with a volume of 26,801 shares.

Harworth Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of £541.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,495.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harworth Group

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 16,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £24,784.76 ($31,881.61). Insiders purchased 16,397 shares of company stock worth $2,523,429 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

