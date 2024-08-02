Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE HE opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Hawaiian Electric Industries
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
