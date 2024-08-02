Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

