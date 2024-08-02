Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $12.70. Hawaiian shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 376,239 shares.

The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 502.84%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,584,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,964,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,953,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $619.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

