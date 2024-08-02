Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,663,901 shares traded.

Haydale Graphene Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

