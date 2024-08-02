Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Raised to $19.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hayward from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Hayward stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. Hayward’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $519,855.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,551.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,551.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,803,958. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hayward by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after buying an additional 214,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

