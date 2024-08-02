HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.24. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 192,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.