HC Wainwright Weighs in on Transcat, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Transcat in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRNS

Transcat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $111.05 on Thursday. Transcat has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $147.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $756,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,094.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $756,410.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Transcat by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,458 shares during the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.