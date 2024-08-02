HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCI. JMP Securities lifted their price target on HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.75.

Get HCI Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HCI

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $91.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $958.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $121.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average is $100.09.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $206.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 271.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 186,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.