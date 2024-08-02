H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for H&E Equipment Services in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for H&E Equipment Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

HEES has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $48.78 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.88.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.55%.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Busey Bank acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

