H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target Cut to $62.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEES. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HEES

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,026,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,827,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 225,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.