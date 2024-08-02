Head-To-Head Analysis: eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) & Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of eHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of eHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for eHealth and Roadzen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 4 0 0 2.00 Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

eHealth presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.40%. Roadzen has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 549.35%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than eHealth.

eHealth has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eHealth and Roadzen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth -5.36% -3.90% -2.14% Roadzen N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eHealth and Roadzen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $452.87 million 0.32 -$28.21 million ($2.55) -1.96 Roadzen $46.72 million 2.26 -$99.67 million N/A N/A

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

Summary

Roadzen beats eHealth on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services. The Employer and Individual segment engages in the sale of individual, family, and small business health insurance plans; and ancillary products to non-Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, vision, and short and long term disability insurance. In addition, the company provides ecommerce platforms and consumer engagement solutions, which includes market leading information, decision support, customer engagement, and transactional services to group of health insurance consumers; and organize and present the insurance information in objective format to individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare and purchase health insurance plans. Further, it markets health insurance plans through its websites, including eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com. The company also offers online sponsorship and advertising, non-broker of record, lead referral, technology licensing, as well as performs various post-enrollment services for members in Medicare health insurance plans. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

