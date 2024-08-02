Head to Head Comparison: AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH)

Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Highest Performances and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A AssetMark Financial 19.43% 13.28% 10.35%

Risk and Volatility

Highest Performances has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highest Performances $15.78 million 62.62 -$6.01 million N/A N/A AssetMark Financial $708.50 million 3.63 $123.12 million $1.91 18.10

This table compares Highest Performances and AssetMark Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AssetMark Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Highest Performances.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Highest Performances and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A AssetMark Financial 0 3 0 1 2.50

AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.40%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats Highest Performances on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel. The company also provides flexible technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated tools and capabilities, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress-to-goal analysis, and client activity tracking; adviser services; curated investment platform; and integrated financial planning tools. In addition, it provides SaaS-based financial planning, wellness, and client digital engagement solutions; offers mutual funds; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; wealth management solutions for individual investors; and overlay management, investment solutions, flexible desktop technology, and a manager marketplace. The company serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

