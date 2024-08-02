Head-To-Head Contrast: Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) versus Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pure Energy Minerals and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Trevali Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 20.47 -$260,000.00 ($0.02) -12.05 Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million ($0.15) N/A

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Trevali Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals. Pure Energy Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevali Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals -136.76% -2.11% -2.10% Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41%

Volatility and Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trevali Mining beats Pure Energy Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Trevali Mining

(Get Free Report)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.