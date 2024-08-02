Head to Head Review: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and Minerva Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $320,000.00 0.99 -$12.87 million ($15.64) 0.00 Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.00 -$34.11 million ($8.21) 0.00

Motus GI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -3,239.75% -1,731.08% -115.99% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Motus GI and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Motus GI has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 4.82, meaning that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Motus GI and Minerva Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motus GI currently has a consensus price target of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 52,400.00%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Minerva Surgical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Motus GI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI



Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Minerva Surgical



Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

