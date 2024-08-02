Head to Head Survey: Powerfleet (AIOT) and The Competition

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Powerfleet to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Powerfleet has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerfleet’s rivals have a beta of -8.11, meaning that their average share price is 911% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Powerfleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Powerfleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerfleet 0 0 0 0 N/A Powerfleet Competitors 162 450 923 48 2.54

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Powerfleet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Powerfleet’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Powerfleet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Powerfleet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerfleet -3.86% -6.61% -2.36% Powerfleet Competitors -28.75% -229.27% -6.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Powerfleet and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Powerfleet $133.74 million -$5.68 million -14.29 Powerfleet Competitors $394.82 million -$78.13 million 13.97

Powerfleet’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Powerfleet. Powerfleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Powerfleet beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

