Head to Head Survey: Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) & Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY)

Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sandoz Group and Seven & i, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandoz Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Seven & i 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Profitability

Sandoz Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%.

This table compares Sandoz Group and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandoz Group N/A N/A N/A Seven & i 1.94% 11.48% 4.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sandoz Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Seven & i shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandoz Group and Seven & i’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandoz Group $9.65 billion 1.93 $77.00 million N/A N/A Seven & i $79.46 billion 0.39 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than Sandoz Group.

Summary

Seven & i beats Sandoz Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandoz Group

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease. It also provides a portfolio of active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

