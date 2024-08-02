Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 969387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,883,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,038,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,749.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 919,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 869,631 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.