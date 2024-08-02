Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) versus Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Head to Head Comparison

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 11.93% 3.51% 1.60% Summit Hotel Properties 3.23% 1.76% 0.81%

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Healthpeak Properties and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 0 5 7 2 2.79 Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus target price of $20.64, suggesting a potential downside of 4.99%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Summit Hotel Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $543.46 million 28.13 $306.01 million $0.35 62.06 Summit Hotel Properties $736.13 million 0.91 -$12.11 million ($0.24) -25.81

Healthpeak Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Summit Hotel Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

