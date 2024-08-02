Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) CFO Mark R. Harris Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 2.6 %
HSII stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 223,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 70,940 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
