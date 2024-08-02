Helmerich & Payne Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,545 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,797% compared to the typical daily volume of 345 put options.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

