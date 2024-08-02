Henrietta Baldock Purchases 1,058 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,433.40 ($3,130.18).
Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Henrietta Baldock acquired 957 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,126.81).
Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.89) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 242.38. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.33). The company has a market cap of £13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,227.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
