Henrietta Baldock Purchases 1,058 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,433.40 ($3,130.18).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Henrietta Baldock acquired 957 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,126.81).

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.89) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 242.38. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.33). The company has a market cap of £13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,227.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.86) to GBX 275 ($3.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.80 ($3.68).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

