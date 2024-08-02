Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 43.80 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55), with a volume of 202922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.52).
Specifically, insider Paul David Wheatcroft acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,348.86). Company insiders own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
Hercules Site Services Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.95 million, a PE ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 0.39.
Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend
Hercules Site Services Company Profile
Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.
