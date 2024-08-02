Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 43.80 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55), with a volume of 202922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.52).

Specifically, insider Paul David Wheatcroft acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,348.86). Company insiders own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.95 million, a PE ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

