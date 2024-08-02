HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Up 6.7% in July

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 568.5 days.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS HXPLF opened at $10.72 on Thursday. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile
