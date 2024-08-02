HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Up 6.7% in July

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 568.5 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS HXPLF opened at $10.72 on Thursday. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.