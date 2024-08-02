Hilla Sferruzza Sells 2,500 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $195.86 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $210.58. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.31.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17,318.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

