Hilla Sferruzza Sells 2,500 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $195.86 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $210.58. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.31.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.
Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17,318.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
