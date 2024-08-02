Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,154.60

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,154.60 ($14.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,278 ($16.44). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,245 ($16.01), with a volume of 644,839 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.44) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.40) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,235 ($15.89).

Get Hiscox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HSX

Hiscox Price Performance

Hiscox Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 15.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,179.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,154.60. The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.02, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.