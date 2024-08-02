Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $142.81

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.81 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 187.17 ($2.41). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 181.40 ($2.33), with a volume of 697,564 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.57) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.44) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.24).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 142.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £931.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2,267.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Eduardo Landin purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £132,675 ($170,665.04). Corporate insiders own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

