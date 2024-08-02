Holdco Nuvo Group D.G (NASDAQ:NUVO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NASDAQ:NUVO – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 5,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 883,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20.

Institutional Trading of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holdco Nuvo Group D.G stock. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NASDAQ:NUVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G at the end of the most recent quarter.

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is based in West Hollywood, California.

