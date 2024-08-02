Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 1.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $406.00 to $396.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as low as $363.64 and last traded at $363.64. Approximately 439,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,385,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $368.16.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.40.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

