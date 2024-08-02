Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 109,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.