Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $170.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

HLI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

NYSE:HLI opened at $147.36 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $153.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

