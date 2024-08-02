Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $956.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 956 ($12.30) and last traded at GBX 954.50 ($12.28), with a volume of 39544797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 939.50 ($12.09).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.99) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 873.33 ($11.23).

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 904.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 867.53. The stock has a market cap of £5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,021.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,565.22%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

