Howland Capital Management LLC Has $62.95 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cfra raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.97.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

