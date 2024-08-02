H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.28

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.28 and traded as high as C$9.74. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.72, with a volume of 430,133 shares.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
