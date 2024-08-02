HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBA opened at GBX 654.60 ($8.42) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 680.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 650.76. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 725.20 ($9.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 723.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at HSBC

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery acquired 26,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.17) per share, with a total value of £191,789.87 ($246,706.80). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HSBA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 830 ($10.68) to GBX 870 ($11.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 800 ($10.29).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

