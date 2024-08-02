Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Given New $368.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $384.00 to $368.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $391.86.

NYSE HUBB opened at $395.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.10. Hubbell has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

