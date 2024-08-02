Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $397.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.86.

Get Hubbell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $379.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.58 and a 200-day moving average of $380.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hubbell by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hubbell by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.