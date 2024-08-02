Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Raised to $385.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

HUBB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.86.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $379.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.58 and a 200-day moving average of $380.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

