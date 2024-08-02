Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.40

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.40 and traded as high as C$11.50. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$10.83, with a volume of 1,625,920 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.73.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.40.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.