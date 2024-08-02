Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 2,615 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.98 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.32 and a 200 day moving average of $179.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.