Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

HUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

HUT stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 558,824 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 581,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 255,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 477,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

