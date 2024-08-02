i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 891,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 1.6 %

IIIV opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $820.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,453.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $25.51.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in i3 Verticals by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

