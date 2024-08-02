Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.09

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as low as $7.30. Ideal Power shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 11,283 shares.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 67.87% and a negative net margin of 3,560.07%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ideal Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ideal Power during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.