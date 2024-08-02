Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Short Interest Update

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,859,100 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 6,475,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,647.8 days.

Idorsia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IDRSF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

