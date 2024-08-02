Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Immunic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Immunic

Immunic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,941,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 254,999 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 258.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 100.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.