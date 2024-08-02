Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.11, but opened at $45.38. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Inari Medical shares last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 282,606 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NARI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $275,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,085.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,500. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

