Inari Medical’s (NARI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. Inari Medical has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $43,755.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,358.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $275,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,085.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,500 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

