Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Citigroup

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.94.

Incyte stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $28,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

