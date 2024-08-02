Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Raised to $61.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INCY. Bank of America raised their price objective on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80. Incyte has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

